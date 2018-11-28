Zebi Trading Up 6.8% This Week (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, LATOKEN and OKEx. Zebi has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $965,727.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.02210188 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00124043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00197003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.49 or 0.08869278 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

