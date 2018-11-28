Zenswap Network Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $46,451.00 and approximately $2,746.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.02369852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00126298 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00197230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.08604791 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,141,366,440 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info.

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

