ZK International Group (ZKIN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

ZK International Group stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. ZK International Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

