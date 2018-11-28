Zlancer (ZCG) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Zlancer token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zlancer has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zlancer has a total market capitalization of $207,728.00 and $3,912.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.02385528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00127307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00196909 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.08812486 BTC.

Zlancer’s genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. Zlancer’s official website is zlancer.net. The official message board for Zlancer is medium.com/@zlancer. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD.

Zlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

