Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.28 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $120,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $306,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4,777.9% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 389,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 381,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $3,059,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,960. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

