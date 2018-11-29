-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte Inc (VCYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Veracyte posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 33.00% and a negative return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Veracyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,752.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 23,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $312,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $12.54 on Monday. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $514.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

