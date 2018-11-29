-$0.13 EPS Expected for Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sophiris Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sophiris Bio.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sophiris Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Randall E. Woods purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sophiris Bio stock. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Hikari Power Ltd owned 0.56% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

SPHS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 2,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,209. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.85. Sophiris Bio has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

