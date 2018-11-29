-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autoweb Inc (AUTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). Autoweb reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.74 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 78.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUTO shares. ValuEngine cut Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Autoweb from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autoweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Autoweb by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autoweb by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP increased its holdings in Autoweb by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 419,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 139,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC increased its holdings in Autoweb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 706,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autoweb stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 20,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,452. Autoweb has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

