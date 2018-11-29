-$0.20 EPS Expected for Arcimoto Inc (FUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 5,067.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jeff Curl bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Frohnmayer purchased 139,903 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $419,709.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 165,913 shares of company stock valued at $497,739. 56.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 50,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,512. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $31.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

