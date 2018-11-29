$0.21 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) This Quarter

Nov 29th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million.

GMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143,401 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 84,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

