$0.21 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million.

GMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143,401 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 84,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

