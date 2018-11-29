$0.23 EPS Expected for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Monotype Imaging posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of TYPE traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.41. 1,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $709.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.08. Monotype Imaging has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYPE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 83,409 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging during the second quarter worth about $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Monotype Imaging by 13.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Monotype Imaging by 23.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Monotype Imaging by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,157,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,802,000 after buying an additional 39,078 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

