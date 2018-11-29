-$0.23 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International (OII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OII. Societe Generale set a $29.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 573,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,807. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.14 and a beta of 1.66. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oceaneering International by 343.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 43,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

