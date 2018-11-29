-$0.30 EPS Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.66% and a negative net margin of 232.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 49,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $263,452.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,660,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,845,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 356,105 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 530,247 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $170,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 30,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,754. The stock has a market cap of $501.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.88. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

