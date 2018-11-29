$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,164. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $272.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.