$0.41 EPS Expected for Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) This Quarter

Nov 29th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Sun Hydraulics posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Hydraulics.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.42 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Sun Hydraulics to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Hydraulics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of Sun Hydraulics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,658. Sun Hydraulics has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 15,300 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $799,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $376,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,601 shares of company stock worth $5,620,982 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the second quarter worth $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,540,000 after acquiring an additional 248,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

