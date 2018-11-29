$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.62. Apartment Investment and Management also reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $3.00. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 92.50%. The company had revenue of $242.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In related news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $228,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,657.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 88,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period.

NYSE:AIV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.15. 1,229,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.04%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

