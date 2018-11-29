$1.25 EPS Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. World Acceptance posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $10.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $127.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on World Acceptance from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

WRLD traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.37. 25,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,512. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 17.26 and a quick ratio of 17.26. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $125.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 160.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $158,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 27.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 26.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

