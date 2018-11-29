$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 83.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 165,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,131. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $50.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

