1,000 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV) Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1,612.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of IGV opened at $183.33 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

