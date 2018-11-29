$103.70 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems Inc (CASA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will report sales of $103.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.70 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $117.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $332.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $384.73 million, with estimates ranging from $371.16 million to $394.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Casa Systems had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 109.09%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply