$103.70 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems Inc (CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will report sales of $103.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.70 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $117.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $332.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $384.73 million, with estimates ranging from $371.16 million to $394.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Casa Systems had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 109.09%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

