15,342 Shares in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B (SHYG) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 207,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.90 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $47.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/0-5 YR HIGH YIELD CORP B’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

