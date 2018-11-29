$166.00 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post $166.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $151.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $651.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.90 million to $652.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $716.35 million, with estimates ranging from $716.00 million to $716.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.65. 11,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.88. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,773,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,046,930. Company insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 70,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

