1,718,270 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,718,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,354,000. United Services Automobile Association owned 5.39% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 85,233 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,214. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

