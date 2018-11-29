$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Methanex Co. (MEOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Methanex posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). Methanex had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. CIBC upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $80.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $71.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of MEOH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.71. 532,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,972. Methanex has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Methanex by 96.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 67.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 173.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,753,000 after purchasing an additional 222,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 12.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 494,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.