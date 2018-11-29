$238.37 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc (VICI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will announce sales of $238.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $251.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $910.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $923.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.07. 5,143,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,847. The company has a quick ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 65.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $235,000.

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

