293,927 Shares in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 293,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,369,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 10,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $381,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.
Ambarella stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.13.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
