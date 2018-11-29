2,979 Shares in CVS Health Corp (CVS) Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.5% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,575. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.03.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

