2U Inc (TWOU) Director Gregory K. Peters Acquires 9,761 Shares

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Director Gregory K. Peters bought 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.22 per share, for a total transaction of $499,958.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 0.34. 2U Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.83 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1,067,738.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 277,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 277,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,779,000 after purchasing an additional 184,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 48.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 101.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. First Analysis set a $95.00 target price on 2U and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 2U from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $80.00 price target on 2U and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

