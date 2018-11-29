$4.09 EPS Expected for Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.43 and the lowest is $3.91. Willis Towers Watson posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $165.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.64.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.49. The company had a trading volume of 816,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

In other news, insider Todd J. Jones sold 2,450 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $381,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,280 shares of company stock worth $2,251,211. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth $167,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth $209,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 74.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth $230,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

