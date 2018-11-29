$440.68 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $440.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.40 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $511.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on MKS Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $34,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,582.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after purchasing an additional 549,983 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after buying an additional 510,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,475,000 after buying an additional 508,470 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 549,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,010,000 after buying an additional 403,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 855,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after buying an additional 352,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.55. 432,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $67.83 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

