$489.35 Million in Sales Expected for QEP Resources Inc (QEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will report sales of $489.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.50 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $429.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QEP. Williams Capital set a $15.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded QEP Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on QEP Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Shares of QEP opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.35. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,475,000 after buying an additional 254,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,686,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,173,000 after buying an additional 198,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QEP Resources by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,252,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QEP Resources by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,649,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QEP Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,017,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 155,272 shares during the period.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

