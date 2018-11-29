$5.90 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to announce $5.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.85 billion and the highest is $5.95 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $20.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

CBRE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,766,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

