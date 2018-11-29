54,932 Shares in Evergy (EVRG) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $102,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 2,742.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,834. Evergy has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $285,962.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $56,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,585 shares of company stock valued at $908,980.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/54932-shares-in-evergy-evrg-acquired-by-quantbot-technologies-lp.html.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.