$59.40 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post sales of $59.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.90 million and the lowest is $58.90 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $46.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $218.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $218.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.88 million, with estimates ranging from $240.70 million to $248.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFWA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Lisa Banner sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $44,341.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,821.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $172,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,941 shares of company stock valued at $413,031. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after buying an additional 726,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,896,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,652,000 after buying an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after buying an additional 36,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 623,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

