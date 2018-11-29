$6.35 Million in Sales Expected for Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) to announce $6.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $6.50 million. Champions Oncology reported sales of $5.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full-year sales of $25.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.23 million to $25.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Champions Oncology.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 97.02% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Champions Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other Champions Oncology news, Director Daniel Newman Mendelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel Ackerman sold 22,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $383,545.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,861.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock worth $560,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

CSBR opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Champions Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

