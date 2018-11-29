699 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

IVV stock opened at $276.63 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $254.77 and a one year high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

