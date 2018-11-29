$717.77 Million in Sales Expected for William Lyon Homes (WLH) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to post $717.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $719.63 million and the lowest is $715.90 million. William Lyon Homes posted sales of $624.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.84 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLH shares. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on William Lyon Homes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NYSE:WLH traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.68. 555,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 166,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $2,027,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,767,951.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Zaist bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,979.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 308,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 46.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 96,113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 26.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the third quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

