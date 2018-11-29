$8.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprint Corp (S) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will announce $8.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Sprint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.82 billion and the lowest is $8.08 billion. Sprint posted sales of $8.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year sales of $33.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.44 billion to $33.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.81 billion to $34.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on S. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of S stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.35. 406,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,958,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Sprint has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.57, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Sprint news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $827,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,999,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprint by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,604,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,275,000 after buying an additional 5,100,266 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Sprint by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprint by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,585,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 127,824 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprint by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 141,307 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

