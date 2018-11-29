8,052 Shares in NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NS. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,621,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,744 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,907,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,757,000 after acquiring an additional 757,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $11,585,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,918,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 461,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 56.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 390,228 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NS opened at $24.09 on Thursday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

