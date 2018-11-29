8,074 Shares in Sabre Corp (SABR) Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sabre by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after buying an additional 100,659 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Sabre by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 3,294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 433,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Sabre by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 301,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock worth $2,192,063 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

