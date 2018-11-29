$888.33 Million in Sales Expected for USG Co. (USG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect USG Co. (NYSE:USG) to announce $888.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for USG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $864.00 million to $908.00 million. USG posted sales of $831.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USG will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow USG.

USG (NYSE:USG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.00 million. USG had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

NYSE:USG opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. USG has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

In other USG news, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $642,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 32,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $1,388,363.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,363 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USG. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of USG by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

