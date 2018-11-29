$963.25 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor Inc (MTOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to report sales of $963.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $912.50 million to $1.01 billion. Meritor reported sales of $903.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Meritor had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Meritor in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Meritor from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 277,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 140,209 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meritor stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.50. 1,422,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,334. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.