A. O. Smith Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 83.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

