Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 244.1% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 44,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $187.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $188.90.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In related news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

