Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Raised to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have $15.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.37.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.11 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 255,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

