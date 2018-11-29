ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 116.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD opened at $335.22 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $186.72 and a one year high of $459.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,172,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.78.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

