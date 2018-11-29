ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 160.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.78.

ABMD traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $332.99. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,065. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.72 and a 1-year high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at $21,172,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

