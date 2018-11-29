Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Boosted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,106,000 after buying an additional 826,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,404,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,132,000 after buying an additional 153,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,808,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,587,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in Accenture by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,905,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,184,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,357,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $162.21 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $145.23 and a one year high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.02.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $232,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total transaction of $867,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Boosted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/accenture-plc-acn-position-boosted-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.