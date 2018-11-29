AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Receives $8.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACRX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

In related news, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 6,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $31,288.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,669.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $141,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,061 shares in the company, valued at $270,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,700 shares of company stock worth $123,144. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 62,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,491. The company has a market cap of $212.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.03. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

