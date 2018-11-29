ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

ANIOY stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.00.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products worldwide. The company operates through Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other segments. Its flat stainless steel products include billets, black coils, circles, cold rolled coils and sheets, engraved coils/sheets, flat bars, hot rolled coils and sheets, plates, and slabs.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.